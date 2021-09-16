Bills, Dolphins agree: Their recent history doesn’t matter

ap-national-sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have beaten the Miami Dolphins five straight times. Neither team thinks that means much heading into Sunday’s matchup in South Florida. Buffalo has scored at least 31 points in each of those five wins, including a 56-26 thrashing last January. The Dolphins were the only AFC East team to win last week. That means they can move two games clear of Buffalo in the standings if they finally find a way to solve the Bills’ hex over them. Buffalo is coming off a loss to Pittsburgh, and a major area that needed cleanup by the Bills this week was the play of the offensive line.