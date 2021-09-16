Cards set high bar in Week 1, hope to match it vs Vikings

ap-national-sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are feeling pretty good about themselves after a stellar Week 1 performance and rightfully so. Quarterback Kyler Murray was awesome in the 38-13 win over Tennessee Titans. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was, too. Linebacker Chandler Jones outshined both of them with a jaw-dropping, five-sack performance. Now the Cardinals are out to prove it’s not a fluke. They’ve certainly got the attention of the Minnesota Vikings, who travel to face the Cardinals on Sunday. Minnesota lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime in its season opener.