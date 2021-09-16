Chandler Smith races to first NASCAR Trucks Series victory

ap-national-sports

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Chandler Smith bumped past Sheldon Creed on a late restart Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and held on for his first NASCAR Trucks Series victory and a spot in the second round of the playoffs. The 19-year-old Georgia driver challenged Creed on the inside off a restart with five laps left, with the No. 18 Toyota making contact with Creed that left the defending series champion with a cut left rear tire. Creed ended up two laps down in 19th after leading 189 of 200 laps. Smith advanced to the second round with Creed, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith. Todd Gilliland and Austin Hill were eliminated.