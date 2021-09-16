Corral, No. 17 Mississippi try to keep rolling vs. Tulane

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

Lane Kiffin’s Mississippi tries to keep on rolling when Tulane visits. The Green Wave put a scare into then-No. 2 Oklahoma to open the season. Both teams have Top-10 scoring offenses and mobile quarterbacks. The Rebels are led by Matt Corral, who has thrown a touchdown pass in 14 consecutive games. Tulane’s Michael Pratt has thrown for at least one score in every one of his 12 games. The Rebels are favored by two touchdowns in the game.