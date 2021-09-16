Johnson with career-high 4 TDs, Ragin’ Cajuns top Ohio 49-14

ap-national-sports

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Freshman Montrell Johnson rushed for four short touchdowns, Levi Lewis passed for 212 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette fended off Ohio 49-14. Johnson scored on runs of 6, 1, 1 and 1 yards with 13 carries for 84 yards gained. The Ragin’ Cajuns engineered scoring drives of 91 and 80 yards to start the game, building a 14-0 lead by early in the second quarter. Lewis finished 21-of-29 passing. Thirteen receivers caught passes. Ohio’s Kurtis Rourke was 12-for-22 passing for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns.