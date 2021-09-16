Skip to Content
No. 14 Iowa St looks to bounce back in Vegas vs. UNLV

By The Associated Press

Iowa State finds itself seeking a dominant win, proving an initial ranking at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 was no fluke. The Cyclones managed just 16 points against Northern Iowa in their six-point win in the season-opener before losing to No. 5 Iowa 27-17. If there were ever a week to showcase a passing game that helped produce 32.9 points per game last season, it would be this week inside Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas Strip.

