Late interception return for TD lifts Louisville past UCF

ap-national-sports

By ED PEAK

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jaylin Alderman returned an interception off a tipped pass for a 66-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining, giving Louisville a thrilling 42-35 victory over UCF. The Knights appeared primed to win the back-and-forth contest after intercepting Louisville’s Malik Cunningham off a deflection on the previous play for possession at the Cardinals 41 with under a minute to play. But Alderman was there to snatch a tip of Dillon Gabriel’s pass on the next snap, then found room down the right sideline for the TD to spark a delirious celebration for Louisville. Cunningham ran for two of his three touchdowns for Louisville.