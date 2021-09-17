Sale returns, Red Sox send Orioles to loss No. 100, 7-1

ap-national-sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale returned from COVID-19 to pitch five innings of two-hit ball, and Bobby Dalbec homered to help the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 7-1 and send the Orioles to their 100th loss of the season. Alex Verdugo had three hits and a sliding catch in the left-field corner and Hunter Renfroe had a three-run double for the Red Sox. Boston entered the night in a virtual tie with Toronto for the two AL wild-card spots. New York was a half game back. The Yankees beat Cleveland 8-0 and Minnesota topped Toronto 7-3, leaving Boston and New York in playoff position at the end of the night. The Blue Jays were a half-game back.