Sore ankle keeps Bradley Chubb questionable for Jacksonville

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb remains questionable for the game at Jacksonville due to a sore ankle. He missed the opener to give the ankle more time to heal. Chubb will test it out during a walkthrough on a high school field in Jacksonville over the weekend. The Denver pass-rushing duo of Chubb and Von Miller hasn’t been together in a regular season game since Sept. 29, 2019. Miller missed last season with an ankle injury, and Chubb missed most of the season before after tearing his ACL. Their potential reunion can’t be welcome news to Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.