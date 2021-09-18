AP Top 25 Takeaways: Not-to-super Super Powers show cracks

ap-national-sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Alabama looked beatable. Ohio State’s defense still looked discombobulated. Clemson’s offense still looked limp. Oklahoma far less than elite again. Maybe the season of the super team won’t be such a forgone conclusion after all. The top-ranked Crimson Tide faced its first serious challenge, but managed to get out of The Swamp undefeated against No. 11 Florida. The No. 9 Buckeyes, No. 6 Tigers and No. 3 Sooners also were winners with blemishes Saturday. Those four teams have combined for 20 College Football Playoff appearances and fans, at least those of other teams, have been lamenting the same old same old and bracing for another round of it in 2021. Three weeks in, dare to dream of something different.