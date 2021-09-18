Calhoun, Varsho key 3-run 10th, Arizona beats Houston, 6-4

ap-national-sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Kole Calhoun knocked in the go-ahead run with an RBI single and Daulton Varsho homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks scored three runs in the 10th inning for a 6-4 win over the Houston Astros. The Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak. Calhoun hit a run-scoring single off Yimi García (3-9) through the right side of the drawn-in infield. Varsho followed with a two-run homer to center to extend the lead to 6-3. Tyler Clippard allowed an RBI single by Jason Castro to lead off the 10th, but induced a fielder’s choice groundout from José Altuve before walking Alex Bregman. After Yordan Álvarez grounded out, putting runners on second and third, Clippard got a flyout from Yuli Gurriel to end it, earning his sixth save.