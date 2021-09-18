Corral accounts for 7 TDs, No. 17 Rebels beat Tulane 61-21

ap-national-sports

By CHRIS BURROWS

Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral passed for 335 yards and three touchdowns, ran for four scores, and No. 17 Mississippi beat Tulane 61-21, scoring all its points in the first three quarters. The Rebels are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015, and after an open date next week, visit Alabama on Oct. 2. Michael Pratt threw two touchdown passes for Tulane (1-2), but the Green Wave —- wearing helmets honoring the schools time in the SEC in the first half of the 1900s — never really had a chance. Corral ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter as Ole Miss built a 19-7 lead. He then tossed two TD pass in the second quarter and the Rebels led 40-21 at the half.