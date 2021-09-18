Corum’s 3 TDs help No. 25 Michigan rout N. Illinois 63-10

ap-national-sports

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns as No. 25 Michigan routed Northern Illinois 63-10 on Saturday. The Wolverines (3-0) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives, eight of them on the ground. The 10th drive also included a touchdown run but it was called back for a holding penalty and Michigan turned the ball over on downs. Northern Illinois responded with its touchdown with 8:28 remaining.