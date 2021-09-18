Kelly ties Rockne as No. 12 Irish hold off Boilermakers

ap-national-sports

JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams scored two long touchdowns, the second a 51-yard run with 6:05 remaining, as No. 12 Notre Dame held off Purdue for its 26th straight victory at home. The victory was the 105th in Brian Kelly’s 12-year career at Notre Dame, tying him with Knute Rockne as the winningest coach in school history. The Fighting Irish won their eighth straight over Purdue and first since 2014. Williams also scored on a fourth-and-3 pass play of 39 yards from Jack Coan early in the second quarter to give the Irish their first lead 7-3.