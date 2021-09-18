LEADING OFF: Ohtani returns to mound, Jays’ Berríos vs Twins

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels against Oakland on Sunday a few days after manager Joe Maddon contemplated shutting down the two-way star with arm soreness. Ohtani was scratched from a scheduled start Friday because of the discomfort but threw a 30-pitch bullpen instead and came out feeling encouraged. Ohtani is 9-2 with a 3.36 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 21 pitching starts this season for the Angels. He has pitched 115 1/3 innings while also playing almost every day as the their designated hitter. He has slumped at the plate in the second half of the season, batting .201 with just seven homers in his previous 45 games before Saturday.