New Hampshire rallies in second half to beat Lafayette 19-13

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Bret Edwards threw a pair of touchdowns to Brian Espanet and New Hampshire overtook Lafayette in the second half for a 19-13 win to remain undefeated. Dylan Laube ran for a 50-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a needed edge, 19-10, on the second play of the final quarter. Micah Pettit kicked a 41-yard field goal to cut Lafayette’s deficit with under two minutes remaining but the Leopards failed to recover an onside kick. Lafayette’s Michael Haynes took the opening kickoff in 22 months and returned it down the right sideline 93 yards for a touchdown.