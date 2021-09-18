Raja blames NZ for Pakistan under tour pressure again

ap-national-sports

By RIZWAN ALI

AP Sports Writer

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman says New Zealand’s abrupt withdrawal from its tour on security grounds has put an unwanted question mark over Pakistan’s ability to host international matches. New Zealand media are reporting the tour party left Pakistan on Saturday on a charter flight bound for the United Arab Emirates. New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan minutes before the first match on Friday in Rawalpindi. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has advised the Pakistan team to “vent your frustration and anger by performing well” at the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup. Raja told the players, “When you become the best team, everybody will want to play against you.”