Rutgers 3-0 for first time since 2012, beats Delaware 45-13

ap-national-sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has started a season with three straight 3-wins for the first time since 2012. The Scarlet Knights hit the mark beating Delaware 45-13. Noah Vedral threw two touchdown passes and running back Isaih Pacheco ran for two more. Bo Melton and Brandon Sanders caught Vedral’s touchdown passes, while Pacheco scored on runs of 20 and 1 yards. Aaron Young also had a TD run for Rutgers and Aron Cruichshank returned a punt 62 yards for a TD. Nolan Henderon threw a touchdown pass for Delaware. Ryan Coe added two field goals at SHI Stadium.