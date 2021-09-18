Samford holds off Western Carolina in Southern opener, 42-37

ap-national-sports

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — DeMarcus Ware ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns, including the deciding score with 6:28 left in the game as Samford held off a second-half comeback by Western Carolina to earn a 42-37 victory in the Southern Conference opener for both teams. Ware ran 44 yards for the game’s first score, then scored from the 4 on the final play of the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead. Liam Welch threw 33 yards to Montrell Washington in the second quarter to push the Samford lead to 20-3.