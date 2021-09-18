Smith leads Central Arkansas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-23

ap-national-sports

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw four first-half touchdown passes and Central Arkansas beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-23. Smith finished 31-of-42 passing for 329 yards. Three different receivers had a touchdown catch from inside the 7, and Tyler Hudson’s 19-yard touchdown catch stretched the Bears’ (1-2) lead to 28-3 with about a minute to play before halftime. Kierre Crossley had two touchdown runs and 82 yards rushing to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-1). Andre Fuller had a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown that pulled the Golden Lions to 31-23 with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter.