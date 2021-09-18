Toney shines in Brentford’s 2-0 win at Wolves in EPL

ap-national-sports

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ivan Toney scored a penalty and set up a second goal for strike partner Bryan Mbeumo in Brentford’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton that maintained the promoted team’s impressive start to its first season in the Premier League. Brentford had to hold on for victory with 10 men following the 64th-minute sending-off of Shandon Baptiste at Molineux. The club from southwest London has lost just one of its opening five matches in its first season in England’s top division since 1947. Toney scored the first in the 28th after being fouled at a corner before supplying the pass for Mbeumo’s goal six minutes later.