LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as Liberty shut out Old Dominion in the second half to earn a 45-17 in a non-conference game. Liberty had three third-quarter sacks and held the Monarchs to minus-1 yard of offense in the period. Kendy Charles had a career-high three sacks for the Flames.