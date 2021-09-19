Gouiri misses late penalty as Nice draws 2-2 with Monaco

ap-national-sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Amine Gouiri missed a late penalty as French league frontrunner Nice was held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Monaco in a thrilling French Riviera derby. Gouiri had been involved in both of the Nice goals when he had the chance to make it 3-2 from the spot in the 82nd minute following a handball by defender Benoit Badiashile. He sent goalkeeper Alexander Nübel the wrong way but missed the target. Unbeaten Nice was in fourth place ahead of later games while Monaco sits in 15th. Later on, Lionel Messi was set for his home debut as leader Paris Saint-Germain faced Lyon.