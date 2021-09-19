Hurts falls short in clutch in Eagles’ 17-11 loss to 49ers

ap-national-sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles failed to make the big play in a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Hurts connected with Quez Watkins on a 91-yard pass. The Eagles failed to score a touchdown on the drive. Hurt only threw for 190 yards. He rushed for a touchdown. The Eagles could be in for a bigger loss with injuries to Brandon Brooks and Brandon Graham. Graham will miss the rest of the season. Brooks suffered a chest injury.