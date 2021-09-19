Japanese RHP Arihara designated for assignment by Rangers

ap-national-sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Kohei Arihara has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. The 29-year-old Japanese pitcher signed a two-year contract with the Rangers last winter. Arihara’s spot on the 40-man roster was filled when right-hander Mike Folytnewicz was reinstated from the COVID-related injury list. Arihara could be outrighted to the minor leagues if he clears waivers. He is due $2.6 million next season. He could also get an invitation to Rangers spring training as a non-roster player. Arihara is 2-4 in 10 starts. He missed more three months after surgery for an aneurysm in his throwing shoulder.