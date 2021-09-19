Meyer to Jaguars fans: Don’t give up on us, hang in there

ap-national-sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer opened his postgame news conference by thanking fans “for being there.” It was a clear sign of how bad things are for the franchise after just two games. Meyer says “don’t give up on us. Hang in there with us. We’re going to get better.” It’s unlikely to be a quick turnaround. The Jaguars managed just 189 yards in a 23-13 loss to Denver. It was the franchise’s 17th straight loss.