Mourinho has 1st defeat as Roma loses 3-2 at Verona

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Jose Mourinho had his first defeat as Roma coach as his side surprisingly lost 3-2 at Hellas Verona in Serie A. Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead in rainy Verona but the hosts turned the match around in the second half with three goals in 14 minutes. It was the first points of the season for Verona. It had replaced Eusebio Di Francesco with Igor Tudor as coach on Tuesday after losing three straight. Milan can move above Roma and to the top of the league with a victory at Juventus later Sunday.