Ronaldo scores, West Ham misses penalty as Man United wins

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo began the comeback as Manchester United won 2-1 at West Ham thanks to Mark Noble missing a penalty in stoppage time for the hosts straight after being brought off the bench. The club captain was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area. It was a dramatic end to a thrilling match that saw Jesse Lingard score the winner for United against the club he starred for on loan last season. The England forward curled into the net in the 89th minute. Ronaldo had earlier scored his fourth goal in three matches since returning to United, cancelling out Said Benrahma’s deflected opener for the hosts.