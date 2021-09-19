Saints downplay impact of missing coaches in 26-7 defeat

ap-national-sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were plenty short-handed on Sunday. They were without eight assistant coaches because of COVID-19 concerns and seven projected starters because of injuries. But coach Sean Payton said that’s no excuse for the team’s lopsided 26-7 loss to the NFC South rival Panthers. The Saints were outgained 383 to 128 and Jameis Winston was sacked four times and threw two interceptions as the Saints managed just six first downs. Payton said that while he had to make adjustments, the loss “had nothing to do with” the Saints behind short-handed.