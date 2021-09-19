Skip to Content
Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund survives Union Berlin fightback

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored twice as Borussia Dortmund emerged with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. The 21-year-old Norwegian grabbed Dortmund’s second goal in the 24th minute and secured the result in the 83rd just after Union scored to set up what looked like a nervy finale. Florian Wirtz led 10-man Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-1 win at Stuttgart. It was the third loss for American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team in five Bundesliga games this season. Eintracht Frankfurt faces Wolfsburg away later Sunday.

