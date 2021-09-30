Pass, big plays help Prairie View beat UAPB 27-17

ap-national-sports

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawon Pass ran for two touchdowns, including a 59-yarder, Lyndemian Brooks scored on an 83-yard run and Prairie View A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-17. Pass, a graduate transfer from Louisville, was 15-of-26 passing for 160 yards and added 70 yards rushing on six carries. UAPB’s Zack Piwniczka made a 33-yard field goal to open the scoring but two plays from scrimmage later Pass took the snap and, on a quarterback draw, raced untouched 59 yards to make it 7-3 with 9:21 left in the first quarter and Panthers (4-1, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led the rest of the way. Josh Wilkes finished with five receptions for 103 yards — including an 82-yard touchdown — for UAPB (1-3, 0-2).