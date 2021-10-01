2nd to none: Semien hits record 44th HR as second baseman

ap-national-sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays slugger Marcus Semien has set a major league record for home runs by a second baseman with his 44th of the season. He connected Wednesday night against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Semien’s drive broke a tie with Davey Johnson, who hit 43 in 1973 with Atlanta. Four of Semien’s home runs this season have come while he was playing shortstop. But the nine-year veteran, an All-Star for the first time this season, has made 142 of his 157 starts at second base. The 31-year-old Semien had played most of his career at shortstop before leaving the A’s to join the Blue Jays this season.