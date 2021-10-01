Falcons WR Gage (ankle) to miss 2nd straight game

ap-national-sports

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. The Falcons have also ruled out defensive lineman Marlon Davidson for Sunday’s game against Washington because of an ailing ankle. Atlanta will have starting cornerback A.J. Terrell and rookie receiver Frank Darby, who both missed last weekend’s victory over the New York Giants. Terrell was cleared from the concussion protocol, while Darby has recovered from a calf issue.