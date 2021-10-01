Giants clinch share of West, match team mark with 106th win

ap-national-sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants clinched at least a share of their first NL West title since 2012 by matching a franchise record with their 106th win, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 before turning their attention to the Dodgers’ game against Milwaukee. Darin Ruf hit a first-inning home run and Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI single to send San Francisco on its way, and then the Giants waited on Los Angeles’ result against the NL Central champion Brewers. A Dodgers loss would ensure San Francisco the division crown outright over the eight-time defending West winners and reigning World Series champions.