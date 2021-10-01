Howard with 2 TDs, Dartmouth rolls past Penn 31-7

ap-national-sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Howard rushed for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Dartmouth turned an interception and a blocked punt into points, defeating Penn 31-7 in an Ivy League opener. Dartmouth struck early when Robert Crockett III scooped up a blocked punt for a 7-0 Big Green lead at 6:10 of the first quarter, beginning a stretch of three touchdowns and a field goal on its last four drives of the first half, taking a 23-7 lead into halftime. Penn answered with a 73-yard pass from John Quinnelly to a wide open Ryan Cragun, followed by a seven-yard Isaiah Malcome scoring run to knot the game at 7-7.