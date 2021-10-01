Wainwright, Cardinals get deal for 2022; ace starts WC game

ap-national-sports

By JEFF MELNICK

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Longtime St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright will return next season, the club announced five days ahead of his next big start for the Cardinals. The 40-year-old Wainwright and the Cardinals reached agreement on a one-year contract for 2022, the team said before Friday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Wainwright is set to pitch Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game, on the road against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants. He is 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA. The three-time All-Star will spend his 18th year with the Cardinals in 2022, tying Hall of Famer Jesse Haines for the most years as a pitcher with the team. Wainwright is 184-105 with a 3.35 ERA in 425 games while spending his entire career with the Cardinals.