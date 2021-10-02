C.J. Stroud throws five TD passes, No. 11 Ohio State rolls

ap-national-sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman C.J. Stroud threw for 330yards and a career-high five touchdowns and No. 11 Ohio State won its 20th straight Big Ten Conference game with a 52-13 victory over Rutgers. Stroud connected with Chris Olave on touchdown passes of 56 and 11 yards. He found Garrett Wilson on a 32-yard catch-and-run and hit tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Mitch Rossi on scoring passes of 19 and 1 yard, respectively. Stroud finished 17 of 23 and did not throw an interception. Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) has now beaten Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) eight straight times.