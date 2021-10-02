Crum’s late drive lifts Kent State over Bowling Green 27-20

ap-national-sports

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum ran for an 11-yard touchdown with about six minutes left to lift Kent State to a 27-20 victory over Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. Crum’s scoring run capped a 13-play, 74-yard drive for Kent State (2-3 1-0). On the ensuing possession, Bowling Green (2-3, 0-1) couldn’t convert on fourth-and-7 at the Kent State 26. The Falcons final possession stalled deep inside their own territory. Marquez Cooper added 117 yards rushing that included a pair of short-yardage touchdowns. Matt McDonald was 29-of-45 passing for 263 yards with a touchdown pass and interception for the Falcons.