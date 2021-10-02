Drake beats Butler 6-3 in battle of the Bulldogs

ap-national-sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cross Robinson scored on a short run in the third quarter and Drake ran out the final four minutes to secure a 6-3 victory over Butler in the battle of the Bulldogs. Drake missed a 49-yard field goal with 5:53 remaining in the fourth, but forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. Drake ran out the clock by picking up first downs on Blake Ellingson’s 6-yard run and his 12-yard connection with Ryan Hayes. Ellingson was 13 of 23 for 181 yards for Drake (2-3, 1-1 Pioneer), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Robinson carried it 19 times for 63 yards, and Colin Howard caught four passes for 92 yards.