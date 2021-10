ap-national-sports

By BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Fitzgerald made a 34-yard field-goal as time expired to lift Florida State to its first win of the season, 33-30 over Syracuse. Jordan Travis had runs of 33 and 25 on a drive in the final minute to set up Fitzgerald’s kick. Travis had 19 rushes for 113 yards.