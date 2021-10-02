‘He changed the game’: Dolphins, NFL celebrate Shula’s life

ap-national-sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Almost a year and a half after Don Shula died, the Miami Dolphins finally held a public celebration of his life on Saturday. The event couldn’t be held last year because of the pandemic. It was fitting that Miami chose this weekend for its Shula celebration and alumni reunion:. The Dolphins on Sunday play host to the Indianapolis Colts, the other NFL team that Shula coached in his Hall of Fame career. Shula had 347 wins, including playoffs. That’s still unmatched for any coach in the league’s history. George Halas had 324 and New England coach Bill Belichick enters this weekend with 312.