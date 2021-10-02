Laporta says Koeman will keep job as Barcelona coach

ap-national-sports

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s club president has quashed reports of the imminent firing of Ronald Koeman. Joan Laporta says “Koeman will continue being the coach of Barcelona” regardless of the outcome of Barcelona’s match at Atlético Madrid. This is the first public statement Laporta has made since a bitter 3-0 loss at Benfica on Wednesday sparked various reports that Koeman’s days were numbered. Barcelona has lost both its Champions League matches and is under threat of failing to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time in 20 years. Koeman himself said on Friday that he imagined that the rumors of his exit were “probably true.”