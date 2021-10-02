Leary throws 2 TDs, No. 23 NC State holds off Louisiana Tech

ap-national-sports

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns and No. 23 North Carolina State held off Louisiana Tech 34-27. Louisiana Tech picked up five first downs on its last possession, reaching the N.C. State 22-yard line before Jakeen Harris’ interception in the end zone on the game’s final play. The outcome allowed N.C. State to build on an upset of Clemson from a week earlier and improve to a 4-1 record through five games for the second year in a row. Louisiana Tech quarterback Austin Kendall threw for 328 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.