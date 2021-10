ap-national-sports

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Tim DeMorat scored from two yards out in the final minute to lift Fordham to a 42-41 Patriot League win over Lafayette. Michael Hayes scored on a three-yard run with 1:40 left in the game to put the Leopards up, 41-36, but Lafayette failed to score the two-point conversion that would have pushed its lead to seven.