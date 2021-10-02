Townsend cheekily imitates Ronaldo as Everton draws at Man U

ap-national-sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — There was a trademark Cristiano Ronaldo celebration at Old Trafford even if it didn’t come from the Portugal superstar himself. Everton winger Andros Townsend did a cheeky yet passable imitation of the spin-in-the-air move in front of his team’s jubilant fans after scoring the 65th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United. Ronaldo started on the bench and did not enter until the 57th. United produced another sloppy performance but managed to take the lead through Anthony Martial in the 43rd following an exquisite touch and pass by Bruno Fernandes. Everton was dangerous on the counterattack throughout the game as United’s concentration and discipline waned in its third game in an eight-day span.