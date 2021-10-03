For one game, No. 1 Alabama reverts to ground-and-pound

ap-national-sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Don’t worry, Alabama fans. The top-ranked Crimson Tide haven’t gone back to old-school, pound the ball and keep it as long as possible football. It was just the best way to beat Mississippi. Offensively, the game plan featured a heavy dose of feeding the ball to bruising tailback Brian Robinson Jr. Robinson got 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns — all career highs by a large margin — in Saturday’s 42-21 win over the Rebels, who fell five spots in the rankings to No. 17 on Sunday. Chances are Alabama will go back to its normal style against Texas A&M.