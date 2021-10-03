Mistakes doom Falcons in 34-30 loss to Washington

ap-national-sports

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson did what he could to lift the Falcons past Washington, but the team made too many mistakes with dropped passes, allowing a 101-yard kickoff return and not pressuring quarterback Taylor Heinicke consistently to come out with a victory. For quarterback Matt Ryan, the loss came down to an ineffective fourth quarter in which the last two possessions resulted in only 4:43 off the clock and gave Washington plenty of time to mount a comeback.