MotoGP’s Marquez delivers dominant Texas win at American GP

ap-national-sports

BY JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marc Marquez has returned to his winning form with a victory at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas. Championship leader Fabio Quartararo coasted to second and further tightened his grip on a likely first career title. Marquez earned his second win of the season at the Circuit of the Americas and career victory No. 58 in a nearly perfect race for the six-time series champion. Francesco Bagnaia finished third. The result gives Quartararo a 52-point lead over Bagnaia in the championship with three races to go.