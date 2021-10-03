Munoz fired by Watford, 1st managerial exit of EPL season

ap-national-sports

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford has fired Xisco Munoz. He is the first managerial departure of the Premier League season. The Spaniard leaves with the club 14th in the standings having collected seven points from their opening seven games since regaining promotion back to the top division. Munoz took charge at Vicarage Road last December and guided the club back to the Premier League with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season. Watford said the appointment of a new manager was “imminent.”