Murray keeps Cardinals unbeaten with 37-20 rout of Rams

ap-national-sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals extended their longest unbeaten start since 2012 with a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Kyler Murray passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 39 more yards. A.J. Green caught a 41-yard TD pass, Chase Edmonds ran for 120 yards and James Conner rushed for two short scores for Arizona. The Cardinals finally beat Sean McVay for the first time in nine tries. Matthew Stafford went 26 of 41 for 280 yards in his first ineffective performance with the Rams, who couldn’t start 4-0 for the first time since 2018.